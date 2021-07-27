Analysts Expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $213.79 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report $213.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.67 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $110.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $967.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $799.00 million to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. The firm had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million.

Several analysts have commented on LPI shares. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

LPI stock traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,831. The stock has a market cap of $856.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 4.73. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.74.

Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

