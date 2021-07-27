Analysts Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $968.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to report $968.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $975.58 million and the lowest is $960.00 million. Ciena reported sales of $976.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Citigroup raised their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. raised their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,555. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $111,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $276,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,039 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $5,104,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,974,000 after buying an additional 19,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

