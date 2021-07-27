Analysts Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to Announce $2.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will post $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.70. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of $9.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.56 to $10.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $10.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million.

Several research firms have commented on WLL. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 34,216 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLL opened at $48.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.75. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

