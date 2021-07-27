Analysts Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on WAL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Shares of WAL stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,107. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.63.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.