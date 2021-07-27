Analysts Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Equities analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on WRE. Raymond James downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

NYSE WRE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,938. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

