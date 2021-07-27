Analysts Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.43. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,297,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLT traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $128.50. 2,480,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,471. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $132.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.41.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

