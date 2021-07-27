Analysts Anticipate Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.18). Glaukos posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,486. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 128,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.