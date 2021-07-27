Analysts Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.57 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will post $74.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.80 million and the highest is $76.90 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $78.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $293.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.84 million to $299.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $319.24 million, with estimates ranging from $277.97 million to $360.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,233,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 790,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,407,000 after buying an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $48.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

