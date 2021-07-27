Analysts Anticipate Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Diebold Nixdorf reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

DBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:DBD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,056. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 3.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 186,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.