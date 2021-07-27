Analysts Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Post Earnings of -$2.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.30) and the highest is ($2.00). Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($123.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($5.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.80) to ($4.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($11.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.40) by $3.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AHT. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $89,411.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHT stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.88. 2,342,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,391. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

