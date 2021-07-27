Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 75,651 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,651 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.15% of MGM Resorts International worth $28,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $728,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MGM opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.59.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

