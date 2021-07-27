Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 13,334 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.17% of Tyler Technologies worth $29,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 537,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.84.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $494.39 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $498.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $442.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

