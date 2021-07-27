Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 97,831 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,831 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $22,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 571.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,198 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.8% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $9,341,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.53. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

