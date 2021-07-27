Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 982,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,935 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $26,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Newell Brands by 344.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Newell Brands by 190.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $38,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $27.10 price target on shares of Newell Brands and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.59.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

