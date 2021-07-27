Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 11,624 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $23,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

PKG stock opened at $134.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.21. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.40. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

