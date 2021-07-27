Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

AMYT stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.96 million and a PE ratio of -19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.43% and a negative return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $48.43 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Amryt Pharma will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $28,178,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 22.5% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 185,994 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 11.6% during the first quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 429,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 27,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the first quarter worth about $2,167,000. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

