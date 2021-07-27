Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its Q earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.75 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of AMKR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 40,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,032. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,524.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $282,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,287 shares of company stock worth $2,013,537. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

