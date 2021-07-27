Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $245.08 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.14.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

