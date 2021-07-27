Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 181.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $245.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.82. The stock has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.14.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

