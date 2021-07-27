Amgen (AMGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amgen to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $245.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.14.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.