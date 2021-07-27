AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Increased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $137.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.79. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.48 and a twelve month high of $139.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.