Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 590.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 88.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $183,000.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DIV opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $20.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.