Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $40,000 Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 550 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.71.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

