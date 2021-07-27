Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 467,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,993,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,866,000 after buying an additional 267,206 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.54 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

NYSE:WCN opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.88%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

