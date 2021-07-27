Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys Shares of 2,180 Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,251,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,567,000 after acquiring an additional 86,782 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,469,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after acquiring an additional 33,985 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 851,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 66,630 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 828,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 37,930 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

