Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,957,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $23,508,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $23,093,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $313.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $315.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.55. The company has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.73.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

