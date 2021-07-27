Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 375 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $122.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.