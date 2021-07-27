Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial stock remained flat at $$251.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -570.78 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $141.82 and a 1 year high of $269.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.60.

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

