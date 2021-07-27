Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 4,556 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $18,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.21.

CDAY stock opened at $99.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,035.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $1,142,811. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

