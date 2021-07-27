Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 172,002 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 788,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,002 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $18,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 811.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after buying an additional 646,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,513,000 after buying an additional 228,079 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $3,567,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 193.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 122,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,307,000 after buying an additional 115,872 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

BRBR stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.