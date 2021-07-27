Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 18,617 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $19,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

