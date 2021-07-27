Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $20.04 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,595 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of ManpowerGroup worth $20,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $1,252,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2,084.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 77,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after buying an additional 73,614 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 19.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after buying an additional 47,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

MAN opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.53.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

