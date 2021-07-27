Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $19.09 Million Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $19,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 33.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 121.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,077 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

