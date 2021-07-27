Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 180,818 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,818 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $18,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Infosys by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,871,000 after acquiring an additional 803,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after buying an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

