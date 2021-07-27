American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,773 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 56,365 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American Express by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in American Express by 12,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.04. 60,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.34. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.