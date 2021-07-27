AMEPAY Market Capitalization Tops $3.08 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $73,611.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00037253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00107496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00129441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,926.55 or 0.99723462 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.44 or 0.00832040 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

