AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.45.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $54.65 on Monday. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 45,860.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 179,315 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 103.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 31,305 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

