Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.