Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a report released on Sunday, July 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

AIMC stock opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

