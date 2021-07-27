Altice USA (ATUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Altice USA to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Altice USA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. FIX lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.53.

In related news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,595.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.