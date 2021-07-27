Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $410.00

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.36) and last traded at GBX 399.98 ($5.23), with a volume of 8860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($5.23).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWE. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

