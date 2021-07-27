Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $1,719,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,558.32.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,788.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,838. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,521.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,794.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.