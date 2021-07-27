Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities cut shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AESE traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,301. Allied Esports Entertainment has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.26.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

