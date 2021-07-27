Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.31

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.31 and last traded at $59.25, with a volume of 12517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 17.8% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 48.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

