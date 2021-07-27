AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AB. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $47.32 on Monday. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

