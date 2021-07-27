Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.11%.

ARLP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.80. 15,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,551. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $992.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.82%.

ARLP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.