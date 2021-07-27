Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to post earnings of $3.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADS shares. Citigroup lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.65.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

