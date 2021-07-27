Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $143.00 to $144.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Allegion from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.11.

Allegion stock opened at $138.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Allegion by 5.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Allegion by 3.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Allegion by 40.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 42,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

