Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) will announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.02). Allakos posted earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($4.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.83) to ($4.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.91.

ALLK stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $81.59. 141,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,915. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 0.90. Allakos has a 1-year low of $73.75 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.11.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,485,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,711 shares of company stock worth $8,774,813 over the last three months. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allakos by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Allakos by 13.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

