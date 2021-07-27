Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $880 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.37 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIN. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.17.

AIN stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.61. The company had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,736. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International has a 52-week low of $46.31 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

